1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley holds ‘Assumption of Command’ ceremony

1st Infantry Division Commanding General, Major General Douglas A Sims
1st Infantry Division Commanding General, Major General Douglas A Sims(U.S. Army, Fort Riley)
By Becky Goff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Assumption of Command ceremony held on Fort Riley’s Cavalry Parade Field, Friday morning, honoring the change of command of the 1st Infantry Division.

Lieutenant General Kolasheski was recently promoted and has assumed command of the of the U.S. Army’s 5th Corps based at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

Kolasheski was on hand for the ceremony to officially pass the colors to Major General Douglas A Sims, who is taking of command of the 1st Infantry Division.

Brigadier General Thomas O’Connor was in command of the 1st Infantry division during the transition between Lieutenant General Kolasheski’s departure and the arrival of Major General Sims.

