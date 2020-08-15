Advertisement

11th Annual Sporting Clays fundraiser brings record number of people

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 11th Annual Sporting Clays for Kids Fundraiser for the Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters organization brought more than 130 shooters to the range.

Gardner Roofing presented the event with the help of WIBW’s 13 News’ Chris Fisher, who helped organize it, as he has for the past 10 years. People came to donate, enter raffles, win money, and help kids looking for mentorship with Big Brothers Big Sisters.

“This year is very different and we’ve had to adjust on the fly a lot just like any non-profit or organization out there right now. And shout out to the community too they’ve really stepped up this year and really helped us out,” said Eric Maydew, the Area Director for Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters.

People shot sporting clays from 8 a.m. until 10:45. It was $40 for a single round and $70 for a double.

The sport is socially distanced so people were separated for the most part out in the fields. Masks were handed out and hand sanitizer was available.

Last year, Fisher presented a check for more than $22,000 to KBBBS, the most there has ever been donated.

Maydew said, “We’ve got a lot of kids still waiting and with all the adjustments that have been made this year just with school and all kinds of different things, naturally this is a great way to bring more awareness to our program and get those kids help as we over 100 of them waiting right now.”

The number of bucket prizes was down, but the overall value of giveaways is the highest in the event's 11 years according to Fisher.

Here's what I had to give away at the event:

3 - $100 Academy Sports Gift Cards

1- $100 Shell Gas Card

2 - $50 Gift Certs from Brown’s Shoefit Topeka

1 - Round of Golf for 4 w/ Cart at Topeka Country Club

2 - $100 Certs from Tarwater’s Farm & Home

1 - Prairie Band Casino & Resort Prize Pack (overnight stay, meal certificates, etc)

1 - Auto Battery Backup and Charger (value $100)

1 - $100 Gift Card to North Star Steakhouse

A few 32 oz. RTIC tumblers to give away, plus some flashlights and headlamps.

The updated winners and prizes can be found on the Facebook page.

Maydew said they are looking for more volunteers - especially men.

