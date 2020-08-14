Advertisement

Water main break closes lanes on Gage Blvd.

((MGN Image))
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break has closed the southbound lanes of Gage Blvd.

The City of Topeka says a water main break has closed the southbound lanes of Gage Blvd. between 10th and Huntoon. It says traffic will be routed through the middle lane to get around the work.

The City says if possible, it will open one southbound lane after the main is repaired, but the other will remain closed until the pavement repair is completed which will take about two weeks.

The City is asking residents to be extra cautious in the area as people figure out how to access local businesses.

