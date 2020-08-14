Vacations drop as COVID-19 pandemic rages on

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study shows that American vacations are suffering as the COVID-19 pandemic creates cancellations.

IPX 1031, a fortune 500 Fidelity National Financial Company, says it recently surveyed 2,000 Americans that planned on vacationing in 2020 to find out how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted vacations. It says the study found that only 27% of Americans have taken a vacation since the pandemic began.

IPX 1031 says while only 27% of Americans have taken a vacation since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, of those 62% say they regret taking the vacation due to limitations during their trip.

The company says only 20% of Americans say they planned a vacation for 2020 while 64% say they don’t feel safe flying and 33% say they won’t fly until there is a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to IPX 1031, of those who have vacationed, 70% say they changed their destination due to the pandemic. It says 81% decided to avoid large cities and 76% monitored COVID-19 cases in the area before traveling.

IPX 1031 says the most popular travel destinations during the COVID-19 pandemic seem to be California, Florida, New York, Texas and Nevada.

The company says almost half of the respondents said they would be more likely to take a vacation if a second stimulus check is issued for 2020, however.

For more information on the study, visit IPX 1031′s website.

