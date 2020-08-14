Advertisement

Twin beams of light won’t shine during 9/11 tribute in NYC due to coronavirus

There will be no spires of light this Sept. 11.
There will be no spires of light this Sept. 11.(Source: WPIX/CNN)
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Twin beams of light representing the World Trade Center towers won’t be beamed into the sky during this year’s memorial of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City.

Organizers said Thursday that they canceled the display because of concerns about the coronavirus and the health of work crews.

The National September 11 Memorial & Museum says spires and facades of buildings in Manhattan will be illuminated in blue instead.

Last month, organizers also cited the pandemic in canceling the annual reading of names in person by relatives of the terror attack victims.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansans spending more on home offices

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A recent survey shows Kansans are spending about $170 on home office setups since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Most local Walmart locations now open until 10pm

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Walmart has announced most of their stores will stay open a little later starting Friday.

National

Amber Alert issued in Fla. for missing 16-year-old

Updated: 54 minutes ago
She may be in the company of an unknown Hispanic male, last seen wearing a white T-shirt with dark pants.

National Politics

Watchdog: Homeland Security officials were wrongly appointed

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The top two officials in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security were improperly appointed to the posts under federal law by the Trump administration, a nonpartisan congressional watchdog said Friday.

News

World War II veteran from Seneca recalls 75th anniversary of V-J Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
World War II veteran Maurice Dultmeier, 94, of Topeka, recalls the 75th anniversary of V-J Day.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Riley Co. reports six new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley County has reported six new positive cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, Aug. 12.

National Politics

9th Circuit ends California ban on high-capacity magazines

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The ruling has national implications because other states have similar restrictions.

News

Defendant seeks to withdraw pleas in multiple-slaying case

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Steve Fry
A man whose pleas have see-sawed between innocence and guilt in a multiple murder case is to appear in Shawnee County District Court on September 23 to argue his latest motion seeking to withdraw his pleas in the case.

News

Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates rollover crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover crash.

National

California wildfires burn amid high risk of brutal blazes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A huge forest fire that prompted evacuations north of Los Angeles was just 12% contained and after threatening more than 5,400 homes.