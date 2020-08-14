Advertisement

Trump Administration removes oil and gas regulations

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - The Trump Administration has removed some oil and gas regulations.

Congressman Roger Marshall says the Environmental Protection Agency has issued two new rules that simplify and ease the burden placed on the oil and natural gas industry in complying with the New Source Performance Standards. He says the rule changes maintain the basic framework of air emissions regulations of oil and gas production but alter provisions that were implemented due to political pressures with the Obama administration.

“These widely anticipated rules announced today by the Trump Administration are no doubt good news for the Kansas oil and natural gas community, which has been forced to comply with onerous and politically motivated Obama-era restrictions,” said U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D. “While Kansas oil and natural gas producers recognize the need for air emissions management, these new rules will enable producers to exercise environmentally-conscious practices, without the costs and burdens of unnecessary regulations.” 

Marshall says the new rules are as follows:

  • Final policy amendments to the 2012 and 2016 NSPS, removing transmission and storage segments from the rule, residing VOC and methane emissions standards for that segment and rescinding methane emissions standards for producing and processing segments.
  • Final technical amendments tot he 2016 NSPS, making a number of changes to the rule simplifying compliance, including changes to leaks monitoring and repair schedules for gathering and boosting compressor stations and low-production wells, changes to recordkeeping and reporting requirements and changes to incorporate several states’ requirements, among others.

