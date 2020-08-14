TPD searching for new information in July homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is searching for new information in a July homicide.

The Topeka Police Department says it is asking the public for help in a double homicide that occurred on July 14, 2020.

TPD says it is asking residents to check their video surveillance cameras to see if they may have captured anything during the hours of midnight and 2 a.m. in the area of the 500 block of SW 5th St.

Detectives say they are still following up leads but ask for the public in helping bring justice to the two victims.

TPD says on July 14, 2020 officers were dispatched to the 500 block of SW 5th St. and located to victims inside the residence, Crystal Andrews, 37, of Topeka and Mercedes Holford, 13, of Topeka.

