Topeka reopens 3rd St., closes 4th St.

(WSAZ)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Work on 3rd St. in Topeka has moved far enough along to reopen the street soon.

The City of Topeka says it will reopen 3rd St. on Monday, Aug. 24, weather permitting, as EmCon completes its paving work.

The City says the next stage of work will close 4th St. and its alley between VanBuren and Jackson starting Monday, Aug. 17.

According to the City, the next stage of work will likely last for about three weeks. It says this means 3rd St. and 4th St. will be closed the week of Aug. 17.

