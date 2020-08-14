Advertisement

Riley Co. reports six new cases of COVID-19

(AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County has reported six new positive cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, Aug. 12.

The Riley County Health Department says the county has seen six new positive cases of COVID-19 and one recovery since its Wednesday report. It says the new county totals are five deaths, 120 active cases and 370 recovered cases.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says it is caring for one COVID-19 positive patient and no persons under investigation. It says the patient’s symptoms are severe enough to require hospitalization.

Riley Co. says as students return to the City, to remember that masks are strongly recommended for everyone in Riley County. It says the City of Manhattan Mask Ordinance No. 7488 requires masks to be worn in public within city limits. The ordinance can be found here.

Riley Co. says residents interested in COVID-19 testing should contact their local health care provider or call the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400.

