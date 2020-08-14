Advertisement

Oldest-living American to celebrate birthday on Saturday

Hester Ford celebrated what is believed to be her 115th birthday in 2019.
Hester Ford celebrated what is believed to be her 115th birthday in 2019.(WBTV)
By Travis Leder
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Gray News) - The oldest-living American is getting ready to celebrate what may be her 116th birthday.

WBTV reports Hester McCardell Ford of Charlotte, North Carolina, was born on Aug. 15 either in 1904 or 1905. They’re not really sure. Birth records weren’t officially recorded then, so no one is sure which year she was born.

Ford has lived in Charlotte since 1953, and she has seen many changes in the city. She was born in Lancaster County, South Carolina, and was the youngest daughter of a farmer.

She is the mother of 12 children, and she has more than 120 great-great-grandchildren.

Here is video of Ford celebrating what may have been her 115th birthday last year.

The Charlotte Observer reports Ford’s family is hosting a drive-by celebration to mark the special occasion on Saturday.

Ford has credited her longevity to her Christian faith.

Guinness World Records lists Kane Tanaka of Japan as the oldest living person. She is 117 years old.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates rollover crash

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover crash.

National

California wildfires burn amid high risk of brutal blazes

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
A huge forest fire that prompted evacuations north of Los Angeles was just 12% contained and after threatening more than 5,400 homes.

News

Gov. Kelly announces CDBG recipients

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has announced the latest recipients of the Community Development Block Grants.

National

How to plan holiday travel for maximum flexibility in 2020

Updated: 16 minutes ago
You can take extra precautions to book highly flexible travel so that if (and when) plans change, you won’t lose money.

News

Topeka reopens 3rd St., closes 4th St.

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Work on 3rd St. in Topeka has moved far enough along to reopen the street soon.

Latest News

News

Edwards Co. woman pays for Medicaid fraud

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
An Edwards County woman has been ordered to pay $30,000 for Medicaid fraud.

News

World War II veteran from Seneca recalls V-J Day

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Maurice Dultmeier, 94, of Topeka, recalls the 75th anniversary of V-J Day, when Japan surrendered to Allied forces to end World War II.

News

Municipal Court Judges Education Committee gets two appointments, two reappointments

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Supreme Court has appointed two and reappointed two more to the Municipal Court Judges Education Committee.

National Politics

Ex-FBI lawyer to plead guilty in Durham’s Trump-Russia probe

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A former FBI lawyer will plead guilty to making a false statement in the first criminal case arising from U.S. Attorney John Durham’s investigation into the probe of ties between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign.

News

City of Manhattan installs art along 3rd St. corridor

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Manhattan has installed outdoor art along its 3rd St. corridor.

National Politics

Watchdog: Homeland Security officials were wrongly appointed

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The top two officials in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security were improperly appointed to the posts under federal law by the Trump administration, a nonpartisan congressional watchdog said Friday.