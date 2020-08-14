Municipal Court Judges Education Committee gets two appointments, two reappointments

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has appointed two and reappointed two more to the Municipal Court Judges Education Committee.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it has appointed Randall Pankratz and Scott Wright to the Municipal Court Judges Education Committee.

The Court also says it reappointed Katherine McElhinney and Karen Torline to the Committee.

According to the Court, their terms all began on July 1 and will end on June 30, 2023.

The Court says Pankratz is a municipal judge for Burns, Halstead, Hesston and Marion, while Wright is a municipal judge for Beloit and Mankato. It says McElhinney is a municipal judge for Olathe and Torline is a municipal judge for Edgerton, Prairie Village, Roseland Park and Shawnee.

According to the Court, the committee recommends and organizes educational and training programs for municipal judges and certifies municipal judges that are not lawyers.

The Court says other members of the committee are municipal judges, a representative of the Office of Judicial Administration, the president and past-president of the Kansas Municipal Judges Association and a Supreme Court justice.

