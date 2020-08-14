Most local Walmart locations now open until 10pm

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Walmart has announced most of their stores will stay open a little later starting Friday.

According to a release from the big box giant, several of their stores will move from closing at 8:30p.m. to 10:00p.m.

Here are the stores and when they close:

Topeka Walmart Supercenter, 1501 SW Wanamaker Rd., Open until 10 pm

Topeka Walmart Supercenter, 1301 SW 37th St., Open until 10 pm

Topeka Neighborhood Market, 335 SW Macvicar Avenue, Open until 10 pm

Topeka Walmart Supercenter, 2630 SE California Avenue, Open until 10 pm

Topeka Walmart Supercenter, 2600 NW Rochester Rd, Open until 10 pm

Lawrence Walmart Supercenter, 550 Congressional Dr., Open until 8:30 pm

Lawrence Walmart Supercenter, 3300 Iowa St., Open until 10 pm

Holton Walmart Supercenter, 427 S Arizona Ave, Open until 10 pm

Manhattan Walmart Supercenter, 101 Bluemont Ave, Open until 10 pm

Emporia Walmart Supercenter, 2301 Industrial Rd., Open until 8:30 pm

Stores will continue to host a senior shopping hour every Tuesday for customers age 60 and older who may be more vulnerable.

