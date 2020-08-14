Most local Walmart locations now open until 10pm
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Walmart has announced most of their stores will stay open a little later starting Friday.
According to a release from the big box giant, several of their stores will move from closing at 8:30p.m. to 10:00p.m.
Here are the stores and when they close:
- Topeka Walmart Supercenter, 1501 SW Wanamaker Rd., Open until 10 pm
- Topeka Walmart Supercenter, 1301 SW 37th St., Open until 10 pm
- Topeka Neighborhood Market, 335 SW Macvicar Avenue, Open until 10 pm
- Topeka Walmart Supercenter, 2630 SE California Avenue, Open until 10 pm
- Topeka Walmart Supercenter, 2600 NW Rochester Rd, Open until 10 pm
- Lawrence Walmart Supercenter, 550 Congressional Dr., Open until 8:30 pm
- Lawrence Walmart Supercenter, 3300 Iowa St., Open until 10 pm
- Holton Walmart Supercenter, 427 S Arizona Ave, Open until 10 pm
- Manhattan Walmart Supercenter, 101 Bluemont Ave, Open until 10 pm
- Emporia Walmart Supercenter, 2301 Industrial Rd., Open until 8:30 pm
Stores will continue to host a senior shopping hour every Tuesday for customers age 60 and older who may be more vulnerable.
