Most local Walmart locations now open until 10pm

Walmart
Walmart(MGN)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Walmart has announced most of their stores will stay open a little later starting Friday.

According to a release from the big box giant, several of their stores will move from closing at 8:30p.m. to 10:00p.m.

Here are the stores and when they close:

  • Topeka Walmart Supercenter, 1501 SW Wanamaker Rd., Open until 10 pm
  • Topeka Walmart Supercenter, 1301 SW 37th St., Open until 10 pm
  • Topeka Neighborhood Market, 335 SW Macvicar Avenue, Open until 10 pm
  • Topeka Walmart Supercenter, 2630 SE California Avenue, Open until 10 pm
  • Topeka Walmart Supercenter, 2600 NW Rochester Rd, Open until 10 pm
  • Lawrence Walmart Supercenter, 550 Congressional Dr., Open until 8:30 pm
  • Lawrence Walmart Supercenter, 3300 Iowa St., Open until 10 pm
  • Holton Walmart Supercenter, 427 S Arizona Ave, Open until 10 pm
  • Manhattan Walmart Supercenter, 101 Bluemont Ave, Open until 10 pm
  • Emporia Walmart Supercenter, 2301 Industrial Rd., Open until 8:30 pm

Stores will continue to host a senior shopping hour every Tuesday for customers age 60 and older who may be more vulnerable.

