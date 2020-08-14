Advertisement

MIAA postpones fall sports season to 2021

(KSNB)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The MIAA has postponed all fall sports to 2021.

Both Washburn and Emporia State are MIAA members.

In a release, the MIAA says they will “explore the possibility of a limited number of competitions in football, volleyball, men’s soccer, and women’s soccer in the spring, as permitted by the NCAA.”

“The health and well-being of MIAA student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and our communities continues to be the Association’s top priority,” Steve Scott, president of Pittsburg State University and chairperson of the MIAA CEO Council, said. “The MIAA is taking these important actions today to help our athletic departments comply with these new NCAA membership requirements, and to assist our campuses as we continue to address this public health crisis.”

The move comes after the NCAA released new requirements last week for member schools, including increased COVID-19 testing regiments. NCAA Division II subsequently canceled fall championships.

“Today is hardest on our players,” said Emporia State football coach Garin Higgins said. “We want to thank all of them for being first class through uncertain times, huge challenges, testing, and regulations. Their dedication never wavered and have gone way above and beyond and makes me proud to be their coach.”

“We’re obviously disappointed for our student-athletes, our coaches, our fans and our Washburn and Topeka communities,” Washburn Athletic director Loren Ferré said. “Putting the safety first for each of these groups was an extremely important factor in the decision that was made. Our student-athletes deserve a championship experience and with NCAA fall championships being canceled, it certainly played a part in this decision. Ichabod student-athletes are resilient and they have worked hard this summer under the guidelines set forth by local government and the NCAA.”

A decision on winter sports will be made by Oct. 1.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

NCAA president: “We cannot, at this point, have fall NCAA championships”

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
NCAA President Mark Emmert does not see fall sports championships happening for the 2020 season.

Sports

Reports: Travis Kelce agrees to four year, $57 million extension

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce will stay in Kansas City for the next six years after agreeing to a contract extension.

Sports

Big 12 releases new conference schedule

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
The Big 12 Conference unveiled its new 2020 Conference schedule.

Sports

Big 12 plans to play fall football season

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:40 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
Multiple outlets are reporting that the Big 12 Conference will move forward with their regularly planned fall sports season.

Latest News

Sports

Kansas City schools vote to suspend fall sports activities

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
Kansas City, Kansas public schools have voted not to participate in KSHSAA fall sports. A board voted 5-2 to suspend the upcoming seasons.

Sports

Pac-12 postpones all sports to 2021 due to COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
The Pac-12 joins the Big Ten, which hours earlier voted to pull the plug on the upcoming fall football season.

Sports

Mountain West postpones fall sports season

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
Amid growing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mountain West conference has officially postponed its fall sports season.

Sports

Frost advocates for 2020 college football season

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost delivers a passionate message on the Huskers wanting to play football in 2020.

Sports

Amidst cancellation rumors, College Athletes unite saying #WeWantToPlay

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:04 AM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
Multiple college athletes are uniting saying they want to play in the upcoming 2020 fall sports season. This comes after multiple reports indicate that Power 5 conference schools are considering a cancellation of fall sports.

Sports

REPORTS: Power 5 conferences might be canceling fall sports

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
A Sports Illustrated article says that Power 5 conference schools are considering postponing fall sports until 2021. The article indicates multiple sources have communicated with Sports Illustrated.