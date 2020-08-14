MIAA postpones fall sports season to 2021

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The MIAA has postponed all fall sports to 2021.

Both Washburn and Emporia State are MIAA members.

In a release, the MIAA says they will “explore the possibility of a limited number of competitions in football, volleyball, men’s soccer, and women’s soccer in the spring, as permitted by the NCAA.”

“The health and well-being of MIAA student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and our communities continues to be the Association’s top priority,” Steve Scott, president of Pittsburg State University and chairperson of the MIAA CEO Council, said. “The MIAA is taking these important actions today to help our athletic departments comply with these new NCAA membership requirements, and to assist our campuses as we continue to address this public health crisis.”

The move comes after the NCAA released new requirements last week for member schools, including increased COVID-19 testing regiments. NCAA Division II subsequently canceled fall championships.

“Today is hardest on our players,” said Emporia State football coach Garin Higgins said. “We want to thank all of them for being first class through uncertain times, huge challenges, testing, and regulations. Their dedication never wavered and have gone way above and beyond and makes me proud to be their coach.”

“We’re obviously disappointed for our student-athletes, our coaches, our fans and our Washburn and Topeka communities,” Washburn Athletic director Loren Ferré said. “Putting the safety first for each of these groups was an extremely important factor in the decision that was made. Our student-athletes deserve a championship experience and with NCAA fall championships being canceled, it certainly played a part in this decision. Ichabod student-athletes are resilient and they have worked hard this summer under the guidelines set forth by local government and the NCAA.”

A decision on winter sports will be made by Oct. 1.

MIAA Takes Emergency Actions In Regard To 2020-21 Athletic Seasons #GoBods https://t.co/VNBlmLKcW2 — Washburn Athletics (@wusports) August 14, 2020

MIAA Suspends Fall Competition. https://t.co/Rha8k1Wugk — ESU Athletics (@ESUSports) August 14, 2020

The MIAA has taken emergency action in regard to the 2020-2021 athletic seasons.



Full Story ➡️ https://t.co/0b8pSAq1Cv pic.twitter.com/kbU4UTpLhj — The MIAA (@TheMIAA) August 14, 2020

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.