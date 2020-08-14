Male, female facing felony drug charges in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A male and female from Topeka are facing multiple felony charges after an investigation of a suspicious vehicle.

Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill says a male and a female are facing multiple felony charges after an investigation of a suspicious vehicle in the 3700 block of NW 35th St. on Friday morning, Aug. 14.

Hill says just after 8 a.m. a deputy found a suspicious 2007 Ford Mustang that was parked in an abandoned lot in the 3700 block of NW 35th St. He says during the investigation methamphetamine and heroin were found inside the vehicle.

According to Sheriff Hill, Clay H. Sanford III, 33 of Topeka, and Kayla L. Price, 31, of Topeka, were both taken into custody in relation to the drugs inside the car.

Sheriff Hill says Sanford was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia, while Price was arrested for a felony warrant and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with law enforcement.

