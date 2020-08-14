Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates rollover crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover crash.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says it, the Kansas Highway Patrol, District 2 First Responders and Emporia/Lyon County EMS were dispatched to Highway 56, mile marker 35, in the eastbound lane for reports of a rollover accident on Aug. 8, shortly before 12:30 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation revealed 19-year-old Brandon Elizalde-Lopez of Fort Riley was traveling in his white 1998 Honda Accord, eastbound on Highway 56 when he left the road into the south ditch, overcorrected and came back onto the highway, then left the road again into the south ditch where the vehicle then rolled over.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Elizalde-Lopez was sent to Newman Regional Hospital for observation and was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.