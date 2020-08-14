Advertisement

Kansas reports 1,338 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

(KWCH)
By Angela Smith
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Friday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 1,338 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday and seven new deaths.

With the large spike, Eyewitness News reached out to the state health department to inquire whether spike could be attributed to the recent outbreaks in state prisons and local jails.

According to the state’s cluster information, there are five active outbreaks in corrections, and they are responsible for 234 cases. Earlier this week, the Kansas Department of Corrections confirmed that the Hutchinson Correctional Facility locked down its Central Unit after 10 staff members and 84 residents tested positive for COVID-19. The KDOC also confirmed 16 staff members and 43 residents at the Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility have tested positive for the virus.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office reported this week that there were 123 cases of COVID-19 at the jail.

A spokesperson for KDHE said the state health department is analyzing reasons behind the increase.

Johnson County continues to report the most cases of COVID-19 and has since the beginning of the pandemic, followed by Sedgwick, Wyandotte, Ford, Finney, Shawnee, Leavenworth and Seward.

Sedgwick County currently reports 36 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 recoveries. There remain 2,811 active cases of COVID-19 in Kansas. The 14-day rolling average for the percentage of positive tests is 10.46%.

The Sedgwick County dashboard only includes cases for people who test positive with the nasal swab testing. The KDHE dashboard also includes people who have tested positive with an antibody/antigen test if they have been linked to a confirmed case or if they have had previous COVID-19 symptoms. Therefore, the state’s dashboard includes more cases than the county dashboard. The KDHE notes they have seen a recent increase in the number of people getting antibody tests.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

High demand of supplies in nursing homes brings financial challenges

Updated: 9 minutes ago

News

Boys and Girls Clubs continue to offer resources despite limited access

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka are helping kids struggling to find, use and afford necessary school resources outside of the classroom due to COVID-19.

News

Riley Co. issues first mask citation

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Riley County Police Department has issued its first citation for not complying with mask mandates.

News

Boys and Girls Clubs help students with resources outside of school

Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka are helping students find, use and afford resources outside of school due to COVID-19.

News

Study shows donor incentives don’t always mean more charitable giving

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A University of Kansas study shows donor incentives may not always mean more charitable giving.

Latest News

News

Defendant in 2019 homicide bound over for trial in Topeka

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter and Steve Fry
The Shawnee County District Attorney has bound over a defendant in a 2019 homicide case for trial.

Forecast

Friday night forecast: T-Storms tonight and cooler weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Slight chance of storms tonight with a cold front

News

JCPD attempts to locate two suspects in a burglary case

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Junction City Police Department is attempting to locate two suspects related to a storage unit burglary.

News

266th Basic Training Class graduates from Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The 266th Basic Training Class is graduating from the Kansas Law Enforcement Center.

News

Vacations drop as COVID-19 pandemic rages on

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A recent study shows that American vacations are suffering as the COVID-19 pandemic creates cancellations.

News

Americans turn to online holiday shopping during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A recent survey shows that Americans will be turning to online holiday shopping due to the COVID-19 pandemic.