Kansas City man pleads guilty after agents watch 5 pounds of heroin exchange hands

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man has pled guilty to intent to distribute after agents watch him exchange 5 pounds of heroin.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a Kansas City man was sentenced to six years of federal prison for heroin trafficking on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

McAllister says Terrance Willis, 42, of Kansas City, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin and admitted to meeting two other men that had transported the heroin from Texas at a rest area near Topeka.

According to McAllister, investigators had been following a load of almost 5 pounds of heroin since it had stopped on Highway 54 near Meade, Kan.

McAllister says he commends the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Hunting for their work on the case.

