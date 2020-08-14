Advertisement

Kansans spending more on home offices

(None)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent survey shows Kansans are spending about $170 on home office setups since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A study done by ThisIsWhyImBroke.com shows that Kansas employees are spending about $170 on home office setups since the COVID-19 has most people working from home.

ThisIsWhyImBroke says it surveyed 3,000 Americans to find that sense the pandemic forced workers to work from home, Americans have spent about $181 on home offices. It says that New Hampshire spent the most on home office equipment, as much as $350, while Montana spent the lowest amount coming up at $50.

The website offering unique gifts says that 85% of workers believe employers should reimburse them for money they’ve spent on their home office setups. It says, however, that about 67% of employees prefer their new work from home setups compared to working from the office.

ThisIsWhyImBroke says 35% of Americans are buying new laptops for their setups, making it the piece of equipment that is the most important, followed by headphones which 30% of Americans are requiring, turning out to be crucial for Zoom meetings. It says that 12% bought new chairs, 7.5% bought a new desk, 8% bought stationary and 7% bought new printers.

The study shows that surprisingly, 59% of employees say they will be working from home for the rest of 2020, as long as bosses offer the option. However, 28% admit that slow home internet speeds have affected their job performance.

“It’s clear that as new home workers, we didn’t realize how much stuff we’d actually need in our home office,” says Adam Freedman from ThisIsWhyImBroke.com. “Things we take for granted that are supplied to us by our employer, like desks and stationery, suddenly become really important when we’re working from our living rooms every day! It always pays to have the right equipment; let’s hope sympathetic employers will reimburse their workers, though!”

To read the full study, visit ThisIsWhyImBroke.com.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

News

TPD searching for new information in July homicide

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka Police Department is searching for new information in a July homicide.

News

Male, female facing felony drug charges in Topeka

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A male and female from Topeka are facing multiple felony charges after an investigation of a suspicious vehicle.

Coronavirus

Kansans looking for answers on coronavirus at work

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Sykes.com is sharing the most frequent coronavirus search trends.

Coronavirus

Casting Crowns reschedules fall tour dates

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Casting Crowns has announced that the band will be rescheduling their Fall tour dates.

Latest News

News

Most local Walmart locations now open until 10pm

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Walmart has announced most of their stores will stay open a little later starting Friday.

News

World War II veteran from Seneca recalls 75th anniversary of V-J Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
World War II veteran Maurice Dultmeier, 94, of Topeka, recalls the 75th anniversary of V-J Day.

Coronavirus

Riley Co. reports six new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley County has reported six new positive cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, Aug. 12.

News

Defendant seeks to withdraw pleas in multiple-slaying case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Fry
A man whose pleas have see-sawed between innocence and guilt in a multiple murder case is to appear in Shawnee County District Court on September 23 to argue his latest motion seeking to withdraw his pleas in the case.

News

Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates rollover crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover crash.