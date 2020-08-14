Kansans spending more on home offices

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent survey shows Kansans are spending about $170 on home office setups since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ThisIsWhyImBroke says it surveyed 3,000 Americans to find that sense the pandemic forced workers to work from home, Americans have spent about $181 on home offices. It says that New Hampshire spent the most on home office equipment, as much as $350, while Montana spent the lowest amount coming up at $50.

The website offering unique gifts says that 85% of workers believe employers should reimburse them for money they’ve spent on their home office setups. It says, however, that about 67% of employees prefer their new work from home setups compared to working from the office.

ThisIsWhyImBroke says 35% of Americans are buying new laptops for their setups, making it the piece of equipment that is the most important, followed by headphones which 30% of Americans are requiring, turning out to be crucial for Zoom meetings. It says that 12% bought new chairs, 7.5% bought a new desk, 8% bought stationary and 7% bought new printers.

The study shows that surprisingly, 59% of employees say they will be working from home for the rest of 2020, as long as bosses offer the option. However, 28% admit that slow home internet speeds have affected their job performance.

“It’s clear that as new home workers, we didn’t realize how much stuff we’d actually need in our home office,” says Adam Freedman from ThisIsWhyImBroke.com. “Things we take for granted that are supplied to us by our employer, like desks and stationery, suddenly become really important when we’re working from our living rooms every day! It always pays to have the right equipment; let’s hope sympathetic employers will reimburse their workers, though!”

