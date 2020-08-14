Advertisement

JCPD attempts to locate two suspects in a burglary case

Patrick Arrow and Jamie Berges are being sought by the Junction City Police Department in relation to a string of recent burglaries.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junction City Police Department is attempting to locate two suspects related to a storage unit burglary.

The Junction City Police Department says in a Facebook post that it is looking for Patrick Arrow and Jamie Berges of Manhattan in relation to several storage unity burglaries, as well as a New High School construction site burglary.

****PLEASE SHARE**** We are looking for Patrick Arrow and Jamie Berges, both of Manhattan for several storage unit...

Posted by Junction City, Kansas Police Department on Friday, August 14, 2020

The Department says a large number of construction tools have been taken in the past month along with car stereo equipment.

JCPD says it believes it has located some of the stolen items, and the suspects may be driving a silver truck.

JDPC says if anyone knows the whereabouts of these suspects or any of the missing items, they should call Crime Stoppers at 785-762-8477 or leave a WebTip. Tips that lead to the arrest of the two suspects may be eligible for a cash reward.

