Hurts Donut makes a stop in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wichita’s Hurts Donut Shop stopped in Topeka on Friday to give the Capital City a taste of their quirky concoctions, fresh out of their “Whaaambulance”.

The company has 21 locations nationwide and a fleet of 20 Whaaambulance food trucks ready to bring their tasty treats far and wide. Among the store’s 70-plus flavors are uniquely-crafted creations like The English Gentleman, Fruity Pebbles, and The Jesus donut.

Wichita owner Aaron Courtney said this is the fourth time he’s brought the Whaaambulance up to Topeka in the past year and a half and he’s always willing to make the trip back because business is great. “It’s just a great spot, and we enjoy the community,” Courtney said.

On Friday, Courtney said he sold all 250 dozen donuts he brought in just over an hour. All this good business has made Courtney and his wife consider opening up a Topeka location in the future, once their kids are older and they have more time.

Courtney says he expects to bring the Whaaambulance back to Topeka in two to three months. You can check out Hurts Donut on their Facebook page or at their website here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.