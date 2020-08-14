High demand of supplies in nursing homes brings financial challenges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More testing, additional staffing and PPE supplies are in high demand for nursing homes to continue their operations safely.

As the pandemic continues, nursing homes are experiencing increased costs and financial challenges in response to COVID-19.

According a recent national survey, nearly 90 percent assisted living nursing homes have lost revenue due to COVID-19.

A few local nursing homes says there is an increase in demand for supplies and that may be challenging moving forward.

“PPE expenses and needs are very real right now, and they are very difficult to locate,” Marketing Director of Midwest Health Family, Ali Ellis said.

Rolling Hills and Lexington Park Health and Rehab says their seeing an increased in expenses in response to COVID-19.

“The cost for face masks, gloves, all that equipment is increasing dramatically,” Ellis explained. “Gloves are up 100 percent year over year, disposable gowns, have gone up from .25 cents a piece to more than $2.00 a piece. It’s really a dramatic costs increase, and not only is it a cost increase, it’s a supply increase because we’re going through a lot more than we normally do.”

Tanglewood Health and Rehab agrees saying “COVID has caused increase expenses in additional staff, PPE, testing and sanitation.

“Staffing and PPE will be an ongoing cost. in addition, we will continue to test all employees and residents monthly,” Director of Government Relations and Public Affairs of Tanglewood Health and Rehabilitation, Leticia Caballero said.

“We are definitely not cutting stuff at this critical time, we are actually adding positions,” Ellis added.

Rolling Hills and Lexington Park Health and Rehab have no COVID-19 cases reported, but it can be challenge with the high demand of PPE supplies.

“We are purchasing PPE whenever we can find it and that’s really the biggest challenge is finding it, not only is the cost increased, but finding it is very difficult,” Ellis said. “We haven’t had any outbreaks at these facilities and we’re very fortunate that our protocols are working.”

Ellis says additional government funding would be helpful, “It would be unfortunate if we don’t receive any funding, but we have to provide these things, it is not an option. It is just as necessary as medication, this is absolutely necessity of giving care right now.”

Tanglewood Health and Rehab also does not have any positive COVID-19 cases reported.

