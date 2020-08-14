Gov. Kelly makes new administration appointments

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has made some new administration appointments.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has announced new appointments to Kansas state boards and commissions on Aug. 14.

Advisory Commission for Children with Special Health Care Needs

Governor Kelly says the mission of this Commission is to consult with and advise the Kansas Secretary of Health and Environment on matters relating to children with special health care needs.

Kacy Seitz, Leawood

Board of Healing Arts

Governor Kelly says the Kansas State Board of Healing Arts regulates 11 healthcare professions and ensures these professionals meet and maintain certain qualifications to protect the community from incompetent practice, unprofessional conduct, and other proscribed behavior by those who have been credentialed to practice in the state of Kansas.

Dr. Jennifer Koontz, Newton

Occupational Therapist Council

Governor Kelly says the purpose of this Council is to provide and conduct all examinations, determine applicants that have successfully passed exams, duly register such applicants and adopt rules and regulations to administer K.S.A. 65-5405.

Amy Adamson, Wichita

Brian S. Mills, Olathe

Melissa Smith, Wichita

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.