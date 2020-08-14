Gov. Kelly makes new administration appointments
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has made some new administration appointments.
Advisory Commission for Children with Special Health Care Needs
Governor Kelly says the mission of this Commission is to consult with and advise the Kansas Secretary of Health and Environment on matters relating to children with special health care needs.
- Kacy Seitz, Leawood
Board of Healing Arts
Governor Kelly says the Kansas State Board of Healing Arts regulates 11 healthcare professions and ensures these professionals meet and maintain certain qualifications to protect the community from incompetent practice, unprofessional conduct, and other proscribed behavior by those who have been credentialed to practice in the state of Kansas.
- Dr. Jennifer Koontz, Newton
Occupational Therapist Council
Governor Kelly says the purpose of this Council is to provide and conduct all examinations, determine applicants that have successfully passed exams, duly register such applicants and adopt rules and regulations to administer K.S.A. 65-5405.
- Amy Adamson, Wichita
- Brian S. Mills, Olathe
- Melissa Smith, Wichita
