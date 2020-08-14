Advertisement

Gov. Kelly announces CDBG recipients

(AP Images)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has announced the latest recipients of the Community Development Block Grants.

Governor Laura Kelly says three Kansas cities will receive Community Development Block Grants from the Department of Commerce to help with commercial redevelopment efforts.

Gov. Kelly says Clay Center, Eudora and Lincoln will all receive $250,000 in CDBG funds for redevelopment projects and each will provide matching funds of $88,000, $87,400 and $125,714 respectively.

“The Community Development Block Grant program is a powerful tool for improving communities, revitalizing vital infrastructure and maximizing economic opportunity, and that’s exactly what these awards will do for these communities,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Especially now, assistance like this is critical, and we are pleased to be able to help address pressing needs.”

“Redevelopment projects can be difficult to fund locally,” Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “By making targeted investments in key commercial properties, the CDBG program is helping to improve the overall business and residential appeal of these communities. These developments also are helping to remove a barrier to local economic development, which creates opportunities for even further growth in the future.”

According to the Kansas Governor, each community plans to use the money for building repairs such as restoration of masonry, roof replacements, electrical and HVAC upgrades, ADA accessibility, plumbing upgrades, floor stabilization and more.

Governor Kelly says the CDBG program provides federal funding to local governments for developing viable communities by addressing hosing, public facilities and economic development needs. She says in order to receive funds, local governments must meet at least three program objectives:

  1. The grant will benefit low and moderate-income persons
  2. The grant will prevent or eliminate slums and blight
  3. The grant will resolve an urgent need where local resources are not available to do so

According to Gov. Kelly, CDBG funds are one of the Department of Commerce’s primary tools for supporting the state’s small, predominantly rural communities.

To learn more about the CDBG program visit the Kansas Department of Commerce website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Topeka reopens 3rd St., closes 4th St.

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Work on 3rd St. in Topeka has moved far enough along to reopen the street soon.

News

Edwards Co. woman pays for Medicaid fraud

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
An Edwards County woman has been ordered to pay $30,000 for Medicaid fraud.

News

World War II veteran from Seneca recalls V-J Day

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Maurice Dultmeier, 94, of Topeka, recalls the 75th anniversary of V-J Day, when Japan surrendered to Allied forces to end World War II.

News

Municipal Court Judges Education Committee gets two appointments, two reappointments

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Supreme Court has appointed two and reappointed two more to the Municipal Court Judges Education Committee.

Latest News

News

City of Manhattan installs art along 3rd St. corridor

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Manhattan has installed outdoor art along its 3rd St. corridor.

Forecast

Friday forecast: Hot/humid today, cooler lower humidity tomorrow

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Slight chance of storms tonight with a cold front

News

Four receive Outstanding Women of Kansas Award

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The 19th Amendment Centennial Committee has awarded four women its Outstanding Women of Kansas Award.

Sports

MIAA postpones fall sports season to 2021

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
The MIAA has canceled all fall sports for the 2020 season.

News

Sen. Moran, Rep. Marshall seek answers for Hillsboro on high-speed broadband service

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Senator Moran and Representative Marshall are asking for answers from the Army Corps on behalf of the City of Hillsboro on high-speed broadband service to the community.

News

Kansas City man pleads guilty after agents watch 5 pounds of heroin exchange hands

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Kansas City man has pled guilty to intent to distribute after agents watch him exchange 5 pounds of heroin.