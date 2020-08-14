Gov. Kelly announces CDBG recipients

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has announced the latest recipients of the Community Development Block Grants.

Governor Laura Kelly says three Kansas cities will receive Community Development Block Grants from the Department of Commerce to help with commercial redevelopment efforts.

Gov. Kelly says Clay Center, Eudora and Lincoln will all receive $250,000 in CDBG funds for redevelopment projects and each will provide matching funds of $88,000, $87,400 and $125,714 respectively.

“The Community Development Block Grant program is a powerful tool for improving communities, revitalizing vital infrastructure and maximizing economic opportunity, and that’s exactly what these awards will do for these communities,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Especially now, assistance like this is critical, and we are pleased to be able to help address pressing needs.”

“Redevelopment projects can be difficult to fund locally,” Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “By making targeted investments in key commercial properties, the CDBG program is helping to improve the overall business and residential appeal of these communities. These developments also are helping to remove a barrier to local economic development, which creates opportunities for even further growth in the future.”

According to the Kansas Governor, each community plans to use the money for building repairs such as restoration of masonry, roof replacements, electrical and HVAC upgrades, ADA accessibility, plumbing upgrades, floor stabilization and more.

Governor Kelly says the CDBG program provides federal funding to local governments for developing viable communities by addressing hosing, public facilities and economic development needs. She says in order to receive funds, local governments must meet at least three program objectives:

The grant will benefit low and moderate-income persons The grant will prevent or eliminate slums and blight The grant will resolve an urgent need where local resources are not available to do so

According to Gov. Kelly, CDBG funds are one of the Department of Commerce’s primary tools for supporting the state’s small, predominantly rural communities.

To learn more about the CDBG program visit the Kansas Department of Commerce website.

