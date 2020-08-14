Friday night forecast: T-Storms tonight and cooler weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A cold front arrives tonight and a chance of storms. A few spots will get locally heavy rainfall however where that will occur is unknown. There’s also a chance that some of the stronger storms could produce up to 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

After tonight’s rain chance the chances for rain are low the rest of the 8 day forecast. There are a couple indications of light rain at times through the 8 day however the only one shown is Tuesday night with one model staying consistent in producing light rain. Bottom line: Consider yourself lucky if you get rain in your backyard in the next 8 days because most spots will remain completely dry.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Tonight: Scattered storms that may be severe with lows in the low-mid 60s in north-central Kansas with upper 60s-low 70s southeast of the turnpike.

Tomorrow: Other than a few clouds early it’ll be mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s. Humidity still may be high in the morning especially southeast of the turnpike but you’ll notice the humidity decreasing through the day becoming more comfortable. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Sunday: A great start to the morning with low 60s possibly upper 50s in some spots and with mostly sunny skies it’ll warm up in the mid 80s. Winds will be out of the south around 5 mph.

There is a slight chance of showers/storms late Sunday afternoon into Sunday night however with low confidence will keep it out of the forecast for now but something to monitor over the weekend.

Next week remains comfortable all week especially for August standards with lows in the upper 50s-low 60s and highs in the 80s. Clouds are the biggest uncertainty.

Taking Action:

One last hot day for a while, great pool weather to take advantage of. Tonight’s storm chance is going to be hit and miss. Most spots will remain dry however if you get a storm there is a risk for locally heavy rain, lightning and a hail/wind threat. Stay weather aware. Beyond tonight’s possible rain chance there does remain small chances for the remainder of the 8 day forecast however be prepared to not get a single drop of rain for the entire week and consider yourself lucky if you do.

Wind the main threat however hail is also possible (SPC/WIBW)

Explanation of the 5 risks, and general thunderstorms. From the Storm Prediction Center. (WIBW)

