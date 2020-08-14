Edwards Co. woman pays for Medicaid fraud

KINSLEY, Kan. (WIBW) - An Edwards County woman has been ordered to pay $30,000 for Medicaid fraud.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says an Edwards County woman has been ordered to repay $30,000 to the Kansas Medicaid Program after she pleaded guilty to Medicaid fraud-related charges.

Schmidt says Candy R. German, 48, of Kinsley, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Aug. 12, to 24 separate counts of making false claims to the Medicaid program.

Chief Judge Bruce Gatterman says he accepted the pleas and ordered German to repay the program and serve 24 months of probation.

According to Schmidt, the case was first discovered by the Kansas Departmetn of Health and Envrionment during a review of billing practices. He says after a proceeding, the case was referred to the attorney general’s Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Division. He says a resulting investigation found that between March and May 2014, German submitted multiple claims for payment to the KDHE. He says German was a service provider to Medicaid beneficiaries from her business in Kinsley.

AG Schmidt says special agents from the Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Division investigated and found that record supported German’s claims for payment, required to be maintained and had been instead destroyed by German.

Schmidt says the case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant Attorney General Ed Brancart, Deputy Director of the Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Division.

