Defendant in 2019 homicide bound over for trial in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County District Attorney has bound over a defendant in a 2019 homicide case for trial.

The Shawnee County District Attorney, Mike Kagay, says David E. Wood Jr. was bound over for trial on Aug. 14 in Shawnee County District Court.

Kagay says Wood was charged in relation to the 2019 homicide of Kyong “Carol” Wood. He says on June 16, 2019, law enforcement was dispatched to 1501 SW Tyler at 11:59 a.m.

According to Kagay, officers briefly entered the residence due to the extreme nature of the call and immediately located Kyon Wood deceased just inside the residence.

Officers say they believed the suspect to still be in the house so they backed out and set up a perimeter. They say after an almost 5-hour standoff, they utilized tear gas and David Wood Jr. exited the residence and was taken into custody.

Kagay says Wood was charged with two felonies: murder in the first degree, premeditated and interference with law enforcement. He says on Friday, at the conclusion of the preliminary hearing, the Court found probable cause for Wood to stand trial on both counts.

According to Kagay, Wood remains in custody on a bond of $1 million and is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 5, 2020.

Kagay says the Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation of the case and anyone with information related to it should report the information to the police.

Aug. 14, 5:47 p.m.

Witness: son leaning over bloody body of his mother

The boyfriend of Kyong "Carol" Wood had returned home to the apartment house he shared with Wood to go to Sunday lunch with her when he saw David E. Wood Jr., the girlfriend's son, leaning over her inside the residence.

"I saw David and he was looking down," Gerald Loney testified Friday during a preliminary hearing in Shawnee County District Court. "I looked down, and I saw Carol in a pool of blood."

“Jerry, help me!” David Wood said. Wood saw blood on the 69-year-old Carol Wood from her head to her chest.

Loney walked as normally as possible out of the house at 1501 S.W. Tyler, then ran to his car, testifying that David Wood had threatened in the past to kill Carol Wood and Loney.

As he ran, looked back to see David Wood 6 feet behind him and reaching forward to grab Loney, Loney testified Friday.

"No, Jerry, stop!" David Wood yelled to Loney. "Wait!"

Loney escaped David Wood, who hid in the house for several hours before he surrendered to Topeka police on June 16, 2019, witnesses testified on Friday.

Wood is charged with premeditated first-degree murder of Carol Wood and felony interference with law enforcement officers called to the home that Carol Wood and Loney shared with David Wood, according to court records and witness testimony on Friday.

On Friday, District Court Judge William Ossmann bound over David Wood for arraignment in court on October 5.

David Wood remains in Shawnee County Jail in lieu of a $1 million cash or professional surety bond, according to jail records. Wood also is in jail in lieu of a $5,000 cash or surety bond in a second case.

Loney testified that David Wood had threatened Wood's mother and Loney more than 20 times.

"He said he was going to kill us on more than one occasion," Loney testified.

David Wood, who lived in an upstairs apartment in the S.W. Tyler residence, had mental health issues, Loney and other witnesses testified.

David Wood had sought help for the mental health problems including taking medication and had received Social Security Disability benefits, Loney and Wood’s family members testified.

David Wood used medications for several months, then quit the medicine and began using methamphetamines, Loney testified.

Loney suggested to David Wood that he use something milder than meth, perhaps marijuana, Loney testified.

"Meth is my drug of choice," Loney quoted David Wood as saying.

When David Wood used meth, his behavior changed, and he became over-excited and agitated, Loney testified.

