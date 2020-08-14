Advertisement

Concrete panel replacement creates lane closure on I-70

(AP Images)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation will be replacing a concrete panel on eastbound I-70 in Topeka.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says it will be replacing a concrete panel on eastbound I-70 at Valencia Road from mile marker 349 to 351 on Monday, Aug. 17 through Friday, Aug. 21, weather permitting.

KDOT says the eastbound driving lane will be closed creating one-lane traffic through the work zone. It says drivers will be directed through the area by flashing lights, cones and an arrow board. It says drivers should expect delays and add extra travel time to their drives.

The Department says it urges all drivers to be alert and obey traffic signs when approaching and driving though highway work zones. It says to stay aware of all projects call 5-1-1 or visit the KDOT website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sen. Moran, Rep. Marshall seek answers for Hillsboro on high-speed broadband service

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Senator Moran and Representative Marshall are asking for answers from the Army Corps on behalf of the City of Hillsboro on high-speed broadband service to the community.

News

Kansas City man pleads guilty after agents watch 5 pounds of heroin exchange hands

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Kansas City man has pled guilty to intent to distribute after agents watch him exchange 5 pounds of heroin.

News

Local artist donates henna crowns to those battling cancer

Updated: 32 minutes ago
13 News at Six

News

Water main break closes lanes on Gage Blvd.

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A water main break has closed the southbound lanes of Gage Blvd.

News

Census Bureau adapts to COVID-19

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The U.S. Census Bureau has been changing some operations to ensure community safety from COVID-19.

Latest News

Forecast

Friday forecast: Hot/humid today, cooler lower humidity tomorrow

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Slight chance of storms tonight with a cold front

News

Experts: Spread of false information distracts from real work to combat human trafficking

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

2020 'Pig Out for Parkinson's'

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
2020 'Pig Out for Parkinson's'

News

Experts: Spread of false information distracts from real work to combat human trafficking

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ruby Munguia
While people have good intentions by sharing stories or pieces of news accompanied by the hashtag, #saveourchildren, experts warn this can distract them from the real work to combat human trafficking.

Local

10th annual ‘Pig Out for Parkinson’s’ benefits Meadowlark Parkinson’s Program

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
The 10th annual Pig out for Parkinson’s fundraiser was held at Cox Bros Barbeque in Manhattan on Thursday. The fundraiser event benefits the Meadowlark Parkinson’s program, which helps Parkinson’s patients from northeast Kansas and beyond.