Concrete panel replacement creates lane closure on I-70

The Kansas Department of Transportation says it will be replacing a concrete panel on eastbound I-70 at Valencia Road from mile marker 349 to 351 on Monday, Aug. 17 through Friday, Aug. 21, weather permitting.

KDOT says the eastbound driving lane will be closed creating one-lane traffic through the work zone. It says drivers will be directed through the area by flashing lights, cones and an arrow board. It says drivers should expect delays and add extra travel time to their drives.

The Department says it urges all drivers to be alert and obey traffic signs when approaching and driving though highway work zones. It says to stay aware of all projects call 5-1-1 or visit the KDOT website.

