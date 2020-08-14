City of Manhattan installs art along 3rd St. corridor

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan has installed outdoor art along its 3rd St. corridor.

The City of Manhattan says nine pieces of art are currently on display in Downtown Manhattan and a 10th is expected by the end of August. It says the outdoor art project is part of a grant-funded initiative led by the City’s Arts and Humanities Advisory Board.

The City says artwork was selected as part of a juried contest and will remain on display along the 3rd St. corridor from the Blue Earth Plaza to Osage Park until April of 2021. It says if the grant funding can be secured to continue the project, it will install new pieces in 2021.

“The intent was to work closely with Downtown Manhattan, Inc. and other partners to promote and coordinate the Public Art Exhibition with the Third Thursday events and Incite MHK art activities,” said Randi Clifford, Director of Recreation for the Manhattan Parks and Recreation Department. “Due to COVID-19 restrictions, those events could not proceed as planned but, we’re very excited that the art pieces are available for the public to enjoy.”

The City says it was successful in its efforts to secure $20,000 in grant funding from the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation and the Deihl Community Fund for the project. It says the grant provides artists and juror honoraria, installation costs and publicity materials for the project. It says all expenses are tracked through a City project fund.

According to the City, the Call for Entries was issued in October 2019 for artwork submissions. It says 61 public art entries were submitted from artists in Kansas and several other states. It says after an initial review of the entries by the AHAB juried art committee for safety and durability concerns, the entries were submitted to the juror. It says Susan Earle, Ph.D. Curator of European and American Art at the Spencer Museum of Art in Lawrence served as the juror.

The City says Dr. Earle made the initial aesthetic and curatorial selections from the qualifying entries and city staff met with a local selection committee to review the recommended finalists. It says the committee was made up of seven members including city staff, AHAB members, business representatives and arts professionals. It says the committee gave input on the placement of the selected pieces at the designated installation sites. It says the local review committee’s recommendations were accepted and approved by AHAB at its May 6 board meeting for recommendation to the City Commission.

The AHAB says its purpose is to promote and support arts and humanities in the City of manhattan and include recommendations for activities, programs, projects and collaborations. It says the board meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 11:45 a.m.

To find more information on the AHAB visit its website.

For more information on the City of manhattan visit its website.

A map of the artwork will soon be available on the Manhattan Parks and Recreation website.

