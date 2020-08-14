Advertisement

Casting Crowns reschedules fall tour dates

(WHSV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Casting Crowns has announced that the band will be rescheduling their Fall tour dates.

Stormont Vail Events Center says Casting Crowns has announced the band has rescheduled their Fall tour dates. It says the concert that was planned in Topeka for April 2020, then rescheduled to October 2020, has now been scheduled for Friday, April 23, 2021.

“With ongoing restrictions in most venues across the country, the uncertainty of when live events will even be allowed again in those venues, and the desire to keep everyone safe, we are faced with the hard decision of having to postpone the fall leg of our Only Jesus Tour with Matthew West to the spring of 2021.

The contemporary Christian band says all those currently holding tickets unless otherwise notified, should keep their tickets to the original concert as all tickets will be valid for entry on the rescheduled date. It says if ticketholders are unable to attend the new date in the spring, it will issue a refund that will be granted for the next 30 days. It says to contact their initial point of purchase for any refunds.

For more information on the Events Center, visit its website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

Coronavirus

Kansans looking for answers on coronavirus at work

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Sykes.com is sharing the most frequent coronavirus search trends.

Coronavirus

Riley Co. reports six new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley County has reported six new positive cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, Aug. 12.

National

Twin beams of light won’t shine during 9/11 tribute in NYC due to coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
Twin beams of light representing the World Trade Center towers won’t be beamed into the sky during this year’s memorial of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Rural families without internet face tough choice on school

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
On average, the United States is still seeing about 1,000 deaths a day from the virus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The country has had more than 5 million confirmed cases and more than 167,000 deaths over the course of the pandemic.

National

Canada U.S border restrictions extended to at least Sept.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Friday’s statement by Canada’s Public Safety Minister Bill Blair came a day after Mexico announced a similar measure for its border with the United States.

Coronavirus

Health expert: COVID-19 test positivity rate is key

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
A higher state COVID-19 positivity rate means more testing is needed and that the state is losing control over the outbreak, Dr. Richard Besser said.

National

Hospital staff hosts wedding ceremony for COVID-19 patient

Updated: 6 hours ago
Carlos Muniz was set to marry his fiancee, Grace Leimann, last month, but got sick and was hospitalized with COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Trump and Biden trade barbs over coronavirus response, masks

Updated: 10 hours ago
President Donald Trump is attacking Joe Biden for calling on governors to mandate all Americans wear masks.

National Politics

Biden calls for nationwide mask mandate

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is calling for a nationwide protective mask mandate over the next three months.