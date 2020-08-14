Casting Crowns reschedules fall tour dates

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Casting Crowns has announced that the band will be rescheduling their Fall tour dates.

Stormont Vail Events Center says Casting Crowns has announced the band has rescheduled their Fall tour dates. It says the concert that was planned in Topeka for April 2020, then rescheduled to October 2020, has now been scheduled for Friday, April 23, 2021.

“With ongoing restrictions in most venues across the country, the uncertainty of when live events will even be allowed again in those venues, and the desire to keep everyone safe, we are faced with the hard decision of having to postpone the fall leg of our Only Jesus Tour with Matthew West to the spring of 2021.

The contemporary Christian band says all those currently holding tickets unless otherwise notified, should keep their tickets to the original concert as all tickets will be valid for entry on the rescheduled date. It says if ticketholders are unable to attend the new date in the spring, it will issue a refund that will be granted for the next 30 days. It says to contact their initial point of purchase for any refunds.

