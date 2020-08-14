Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in Fla. for missing 16-year-old

Florida officials issued an Amber Alert for a missing 16-year-old girl, along with a possible suspect, pictured right.
Florida officials issued an Amber Alert for a missing 16-year-old girl, along with a possible suspect, pictured right.
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A Florida Amber Alert has been issued Friday for an unknown white or Hispanic female who is approximately 16 years old.

She last seen in the 3200 block of South Goldenrod Road in Orlando, wearing a red baggy T-shirt with dark pants.

She may be in the company of an unknown Hispanic male, last seen wearing a white T-shirt with dark pants.

They may be traveling in a 2004 gray Toyota RAV4 with a broken rear passenger window, Florida tag number 504RXA.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 866-858-7233 or call 911.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

