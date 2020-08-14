266th Basic Training Class graduates from Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The 266th Basic Training Class is graduating from the Kansas Law Enforcement Center.

The Kansas Law Enforcement Center at the University of Kansas says 25 new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center on Aug. 7 at a ceremony held in its Integrity Auditorium.

KLETC says Alexander Riggins of the Hill City Police Department was the graduating class president and James Buettgenbach, KLETC instructor of police and clas coordinator for the 266th, was speaker for the ceremony.

According to KLETC, Ray Boese of the Emporia Police Department was awarded the Welch Academic Award of Excellence for outstanding grades and Brian Pangburn of the Morris County Sheriff’s Office was awarded the Top Shot firearms award.

The KLETC says the new officers were members of the 266th basic training class and the graduates who began their journey in February, represented 21 municipal, county and state law enforcement agencies throughout Kansas.

According to KLETC, graduates receive certificates of course completion from it and Kansas law enforcement certification from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training which is the state’s law enforcement authority. It says the training course fulfills requirements for law enforcement training set by the Commission. It says classroom lectures and hands-on applications help train officers to solve increasingly complex problems they will face in the line of duty.

The KLETC says it was established by the Kansas Legislature in 1968 and trains the majority of municipal, county and state law enforcement officers in Kansas and oversees the training of the remaining officers at seven authorized and certified academy programs operated by local law enforcement agencies and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

According to the KELTC, about 300 officers enroll annually in its 14-week basic training programs. It says it offers continuing educational specialized training to over 10,000 Kansas officers each year. It says it is located one mile west and one mile south of Yoder, near Hutchinson, and is a division of the University of Kansas Lifelong and Professional Education.

The Center says those who granted permission to release their names and have graduated are listed by county as follows:

Barber Jose Salinas, Barber County Sheriff’s Office

Barton Amber Kai, Great Bend Police Department

Butler Billy Cole, Butler County Sheriff’s Office Raquel Dean, Augusta Department of Public Safety Antonio Mosqueda, El Dorado Police Department

Cowley Lisa Dominique Delgado, Arkansas City Police Department Alicia Pack, Arkansas City Police Department Michael Yzquierdo, Arkansas City Police Department

Crawford James Claeys, Pittsburgh State University Police Department

Dickinson Cody Robert Morlan, Herington Police Department

Ford Dayton Quint, Dodge City Police Department

Geary James Williams, Junction City Police Department Marissa Ziegler, Junction City Police Department Graham Alexander Riggins, Hill City Police Department

Jewell Colton Koch, Jewell County Sheriff’s Office

Labette Justin Jones, Parsons Police Department

Lyon Ray Boese, Emporia Police Department Patrick Renfro, Emporia Police Department

McPherson Brandon Lawson Archuleta, McPherson County Sheriff’s Office

Montgomery Dylan Conger, Coffeyville Police Department

Morris Brian Pangburn, Morris County Sheriff’s Office

Riley Jonathan Kunkleman, Kansas State University Police Department

Shawnee Virgil Collins, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office

Sherman Lake Mellott, Sherman County Sheriff’s Office

Sumner Autumn Ferris, Caldwell Police Department



