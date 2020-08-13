WPD looking for car related to shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wamego Police Department is looking for a car in relation to a shooting on Thursday afternoon.

The Wamego Police Department says in a Facebook post that it received 911 reports of gunshots in the 600 block of Maple Street on Thursday, Aug. 13, shortly after 1:10 p.m.

Wamego Police Department News Release On August 13th at approximately 1:11 a.m. Wamego Police Department received 911... Posted by Wamego Police Department on Thursday, August 13, 2020

Officers say they located several bullet casings in the street but was unable to locate anyone injured or any damage to homes.

WPD says it is looking for a white car that was seen leaving the area at high speeds. It says it is asking for help from the community.

If anyone has information on the incident WPD is asking that they contact the police department at 785-456-9553.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.