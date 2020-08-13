Advertisement

WPD looking for car related to shooting

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wamego Police Department is looking for a car in relation to a shooting on Thursday afternoon.

The Wamego Police Department says in a Facebook post that it received 911 reports of gunshots in the 600 block of Maple Street on Thursday, Aug. 13, shortly after 1:10 p.m.

Officers say they located several bullet casings in the street but was unable to locate anyone injured or any damage to homes.

WPD says it is looking for a white car that was seen leaving the area at high speeds. It says it is asking for help from the community.

If anyone has information on the incident WPD is asking that they contact the police department at 785-456-9553.

