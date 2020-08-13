Wednesday’s Child - Wyatt

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’re a “Ford” man, then steer clear of our Wednesday’s Child this week. Tonight, meet Wyatt – a huge “Chevy” fan who’d love to be on the road to adoption.

Wyatt is 8 years old, and has an awesome personality.

He loves Transformers, especially Bumble Bee. Wyatt also enjoys watching cartoons, listening to music and dancing.

This is a smart young man with a good memory. He’s also very active – recently winning second place in bowling at Special Olympics!

Wyatt needs a family who will be an advocate for him and commit to him – no matter what!

Like all kids, he needs lots of love, structure, supervision and support.

Here’s what his case worker shares about him: Wyatt loves the movie “Cars” and anything to do with cars. He will continue to thrive in a family who’s committed to his well-being. And, he’d benefit greatly from a strong male role model in the house.

If you could see Wyatt in “your” house, call Adopt Kansas Kids.

Talk about adopting Wyatt or any of the other kids in need of a forever family. It’s a great way to get the ball rolling.

You can also check-out adoptkskids.org or see their posts on Facebook.

