Two members reappointed to Judges Assistance Committee

The Kansas Supreme Court says it has reappointed District Magistrate Judge Marty Clark and District Judge Mark Ward to the Judges Assistance Committee.

The Court says both judges will serve four-year terms that began on July 1 and will end June 30, 2024.

According to the Court, Clark serves in Russell County in the 20th Judicial District while Ward serves in the 6th Judicial District, made up of Bourbon, Linn and Miami counties.

The Court says the Judges Assistance Committee helps Kansas judges in need due to mental or physical disability or addiction. It says the Committee’s goal is to do the following:

identify judges who are impaired;

arrange intervention;

recommend avenues of treatment;

provide a program of peer support;

advocate for judges who are ill and help them recognize their impairment, obtain treatment, and return to their job; and

educate the public and attorneys about the nature of impairments and encourage early referrals and self-referrals.

According to the Court, contact with judges is confidential unless referred to the Commission on Judicial Conduct due to the judge failing or refusing to address issues of concern.

The Court says other members of the Committee are as follows:

Ben Burgess, a retired district judge from the 18th Judicial District, which is Sedgwick County;

District Magistrate Judge Richard Flax, who serves in Trego County in the 23rd Judicial District;

District Judge Michael Hoelscher, who serves in the 18th Judicial District;

District Judge Sally Pokorny, who serves in the 7th Judicial District, which is Douglas County; and

District Magistrate Judge Dale Snyder, who serves in Rush County in the 24th Judicial District.

