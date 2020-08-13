Topeka man facing drug charges following traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is facing several charges after drugs were uncovered in a traffic stop on Wednesday night, Aug. 12.

The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office says 50-year-old Jerome Townsend of Topeka was booked into jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a traffic violation.

Officials say a deputy stopped Townsend in a Ford F-150 around 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday near Northwest Taylor and Northwest Waddell streets.

According to officials, during the stop, a K-9 was deployed and the drugs were located.

