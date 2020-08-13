Thursday forecast: Storm chance mainly this morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Showers/storms are ongoing this morning in southeast Kansas however models are indicating some development of storms further north between 5-7am. The question is how far north. The highest chance for rain remains south of I-70 however if any storms develop north of I-70 the highest chance of that will occur west of a line from Marysville to Manhattan. Very low chance (but not impossible) for storms to develop in Topeka or to the northeast.

After this morning’s chance for storms the chance diminishes but doesn’t completely go to 0% for redevelopment this afternoon. The better chance returns Friday night with a cold front. This is a change, it looks like this cold front is coming through Friday night instead of Saturday night. This means the chance for storms has changed with the cold front as well. This will also allow for cooler temperatures than expected and humidity decreasing Saturday instead of Sunday.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Showers/storms especially south of I-70 this morning, decreasing clouds this afternoon. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows around 70°. We’ll have to monitor the potential for fog. Winds E around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs around 90°. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Storms return Friday night with low confidence on how widespread or specifically when storms start to move into the WIBW viewing area so we’ll fine tune this over the next 24-36 hours.

This weekend is looking dry by Saturday morning with highs in the 80s and humidity decreasing through the weekend as well. This will set up comfortable conditions next work week with highs remaining in the 80s and lows in the 60s possibly 50s. The best rain chance next week is Tuesday night but there are indications of a few showers/storms Tuesday afternoon and also another round of storms possible Wednesday night however the chances in general are small so will keep it out of the forecast for now until confidence increases.

Taking Action:

Highest chance for rain this morning is south of I-70 but with low confidence on how widespread the rain will become, keep an eye on the radar. Locally heavy rain and lightning are the main hazards. Heat indices will be highest tomorrow between 96-102

Hail/wind threat for Thursday morning (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind threat with storms Friday night (SPC/WIBW)

Explanation of the 5 risks, and general thunderstorms. From the Storm Prediction Center. (WIBW)

