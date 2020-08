TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested Wednesday for a North Topeka burglary.

Topeka Police say Lakeshia Ray (27), Michael Bennett (48), and August Osborn (20) were arrested for burglary. They were located after police responded to a burglary at AA Auto, located at 229 NE Burgess Ave, around 6 p.m.

