Sunset Zoo celebrates the birth of two new animals

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunset Zoo is celebrating the birth of a new baby white-handed gibbon and a Caribbean flamingo.

The Sunset Zoo in Manhattan says it is proud to announce the recent births of two new babies. It says the first baby is a white-handed gibbon and the second a Caribbean flamingo.

According to the Zoo, the parents of the gibbon are Dempsy and Leslie and recently gave birth to their second baby in three years. The new baby’s name is Neta and it was born at the end of April. It says the baby is doing well,m but the sex is unable to be determined until a full physical occurs on the baby’s first birthday.

The Zoo says it takes its time to announce births to ensure the health and adjustment of the new family unit go well.

“We are excited and happy that this family of gibbons is doing so well. This is the second baby for our family of gibbons and it is amazing to see them all interacting together,” said Scott Shoemaker, director of Sunset Zoo.

The Zoo says the baby was named by the primate zookeeper team.

“The name Neta was chosen by our team to honor 2019-2020, Kansas State University Veterinary Intern named Neta that held a special place in her heart for primates. Neta also means potted plant in Hebrew. We certainly look forward to seeing our little family grow,” said Savannah Hiatt, head zookeeper at Sunset Zoo. “The name Neta was chosen by our team to honor 2019-2020, Kansas State University Veterinary Intern named Neta that held a special place in her heart for primates. Neta also means potted plant in Hebrew. We certainly look forward to seeing our little family grow,” said Savannah Hiatt, head zookeeper at Sunset Zoo.

The Zoo says on July 6 it saw the entrance of another new baby into the world, a Caribbean flamingo named Ringo. It says Ringo was named by the South American Keeper, Trevor Smith.

“I am glad to see our flock thrive and learn about the caretaking process through new births like Ringo. The baby is fitting in quite well with our entire collection,” said Smith.

According to the Zoo, the Caribbean flamingo is not on the endangered list at this time and is a stable and increasing population. It says the flamingos can be found on the north coast of South America, the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico and several Caribbean islands.

The Zoo says flamingo feathers are known for their distinctive pink and orange colors from carotenoids in the foods the birds eat. It says chicks are born with grey feathers and do not take on the pink coloring until about two years of age.

Sunset Zoo says to see the new arrivals it is welcoming visitors from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily with social distancing guidelines in place due to COVID-19. It says masks are required in outdoor areas where six feet of social distancing cannot be maintained and all indoor areas.

For more information on Sunset Zoo call guest services at 785-587-2737 or visit its website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.