Advertisement

Stormont Vail Health welcomes new Hematology, Oncology physician

Stormont Vail Health welcomes Dr. Brandon Weckbaugh as its new hematology and oncology physician.
Stormont Vail Health welcomes Dr. Brandon Weckbaugh as its new hematology and oncology physician.(Stormont Vail Health)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is welcoming its new Hematology and Oncology physician Dr. Brandon Weckbaugh.

Stormont Vail Health says it is proud to announce that Dr. Brandon Weckbaug has joined its team and will practice as a hematology and oncology physician at the Cotton O’Neil Cancer Center.

Dr. Weckbaugh says from a young age he knew he wanted to become a doctor. He says as he began to explore a career in medicine, the complex problem solving that goes into caring for patients and the ability to help people are what led him to practice medicine. He says during residency he was drawn to hematology and oncology during rounds and his passion for the specialty grew due to its dynamic nature and unique needs of patients.

“I like to build meaningful relationships with my patients,” said Dr. Weckbaugh. “Learning more about my patient’s family and who they are outside of the clinic allows me to have a more therapeutic relationship while treating them and create a positive long-term rapport.”

Dr. Weckbaugh says he earned his medical degree in 2013 from St. George’s University School of Medicine in the West Indies. he says he completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Kansas School of Medicine in 2016 and completed his hematology and oncology fellowship at the University of Missouri.

Dr. Weckbaugh says he was born and raised in Topeka and is excited to be back in his hometown. He says when not in the clinic, he enjoys spending time with his family watching sports, gardening and cooking together.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

22 COVID-19 cases linked to Geary Co. church

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Geary County has linked 22 positive cases of COVID-19 to Faith Tabernacle Church.

News

KDOT plans lane reductions for U.S. 75, K-4

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Transportation will be reducing lanes on U.S. 75 and K-4.

Coronavirus

Stormont Vail discusses ‘social bubbles’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail Health is describing a strategy used to limit exposure of COVID-19 called social bubbles.

News

DCF, Wichita Law Enforcement help support Kansas families

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Department of Children and Families has partnered with Wichita Law Enforcement agencies to support Kansas families.

Latest News

News

Sunset Zoo celebrates the birth of two new animals

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Sunset Zoo is celebrating the birth of a new baby white-handed gibbon and a Caribbean flamingo.

News

Shawnee Co. earns 5th grade-level reading pacesetter honor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Campaign for Grade-Level Reading has one its fifth award as a pacesetter for the national Campaign for Grade-Level Reading.

Forecast

Hot conditions to end the week, cooler weather this weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Cooler weather with lower humidity by this weekend

News

Emporia Police search for masked woman in robbery

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Fisher
Police in Emporia are searching for a masked woman who held up an area convenience store late Wednesday night, Aug. 12.

News

Topeka man facing drug charges following traffic stop

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Fisher
A Topeka man is facing several charges after drugs were uncovered in a traffic stop on Wednesday night, Aug. 12.

News

Shawnee Co. Commission votes 2-1 to allow bars to stay open until midnight

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Commission has voted to allow bars to stay open until midnight seven days a week.