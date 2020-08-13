Stormont Vail Health welcomes new Hematology, Oncology physician

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is welcoming its new Hematology and Oncology physician Dr. Brandon Weckbaugh.

Stormont Vail Health says it is proud to announce that Dr. Brandon Weckbaug has joined its team and will practice as a hematology and oncology physician at the Cotton O’Neil Cancer Center.

Dr. Weckbaugh says from a young age he knew he wanted to become a doctor. He says as he began to explore a career in medicine, the complex problem solving that goes into caring for patients and the ability to help people are what led him to practice medicine. He says during residency he was drawn to hematology and oncology during rounds and his passion for the specialty grew due to its dynamic nature and unique needs of patients.

“I like to build meaningful relationships with my patients,” said Dr. Weckbaugh. “Learning more about my patient’s family and who they are outside of the clinic allows me to have a more therapeutic relationship while treating them and create a positive long-term rapport.”

Dr. Weckbaugh says he earned his medical degree in 2013 from St. George’s University School of Medicine in the West Indies. he says he completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Kansas School of Medicine in 2016 and completed his hematology and oncology fellowship at the University of Missouri.

Dr. Weckbaugh says he was born and raised in Topeka and is excited to be back in his hometown. He says when not in the clinic, he enjoys spending time with his family watching sports, gardening and cooking together.

