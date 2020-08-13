Stormont Vail discusses ‘social bubbles’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is describing a strategy used to limit exposure of COVID-19 called social bubbles.

Stormont Vail Health says a strategy people are using to limit exposure to COVID-19 is social bubbles. It says a social bubble is a small group of people agreeing to only socialize with each other and follow the same safety precautions like wearing a facemask, social distancing, practicing handwashing and avoiding crowds.

According to the health network, social bubbles started soon after pandemic lockdowns relaxed and people sought social interactions. It says they have also been called “quaranteams.”

However, the hospital says that limiting social bubbles to only one team is the best practice for this technique. It says too many social bubbles means increased risk for exposure for everyone in each social bubble.

Stormont Vail says joining a social bubble or not, residents should avoid large groups or crowded conditions. It says in COVID-19 environments people need to find ways to manage risk to protect each other.

