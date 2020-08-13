SPCP Program looks to be a medium for police and the community

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Strengthening Police and Community Partnership hopes to serve as a communication medium between the two and Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran said he pushed for the group to be created at their discussion.

“We need to hear from people who feel disenfranchised, we need to hear from people that support us, and we need to hear from everybody. So, the whole idea behind the SPCP is how do we make Topeka better,” said Cochran. “It also gives us an opportunity to hear from parts of our community that we may not talk to on a daily basis.”

Public was invited to the meeting to have their voices heard, but seats were limited to 30 people for COVID-19 restrictions.

After TPD gave information of their station’s training and possible defunding along with other questions from the public about their stance on issues of de-escalation and mental health.

TPD said they will not be defunding the police.

Some of the public raised concerns about whether SPCP would be a neutral voice.

One person who attended the meeting said, “But, do you have our police officer’s back in that you want them to have legal protection when they do their job well?”

"I think everyone that is involved in the SPCP has done so because they want to improve the department in all aspects," said Topeka Police Capt. Coleen Stewart in response.

“Can I get a straight answer on whether they support protecting qualified immunity then,” said the attendee. Cochran diffused the situation and shared his views again on what he believes the organization should be – a committee to help communicate discrepancies and approvals of the public.

He said he knew there may be conflicting views, but the point of the meeting is to bring up those difficult conversations. "What we hope to gain out of this is some insight on where we go in 2021."

The next meeting for the SPCP is tomorrow at 12 p.m. at the Holiday Building... It will also be limited to 30 people for COVID-19 restrictions and streamed on the City of Topeka Facebook page.

The Department of Justice created the program with the goal of engaging law enforcement and community leaders to find issues and solve problems together.

