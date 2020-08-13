Advertisement

SNCO Sheriff’s Office installs new temperature-taking tech

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office had new temperature-taking installed in their Dispatch Center.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Aug. 12, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office has a new bit of tech to take people's temperatures.

A new wrist-scanning system is being installed. With it, more people will be able to be measured quicker and more accurately.

Sheriff Brian Hill says the system will be installed at their Dispatch Center, which he says is the most critical area to monitor.

“The Dispatch Center, we’re a little more extreme with what we’re doing there, just because we have limited dispatchers,” Hill said. “We get a contamination in there, and our Dispatch Center goes down. That’s problematic.”

Sheriff Hill says Sky.com, Inc., the company that provided the system, said they have also provided several systems to schools.

