Sister stabs 10-year-old brother in NW Topeka

An 11-year-old girl stabbed her 10-year-old brother in NW Topeka on Thursday, Aug. 13.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a trailer court in NW Topeka after reports of a child being stabbed.

Abigail Christen, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, says an 11-year-old girl stabbed her 10-year-old brother following an argument. She says the girl made the phone call to the officers and was hysterical.

Deputies say the boy was stabbed in the forearm and the wound is superficial. They say the boy is expected to make a full recovery.

The Sheriff’s Office says there were a total of four children in the trailer from ages 5 - 12 and all have been taken from the scene to contact parents.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

