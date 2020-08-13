Advertisement

Shawnee Co. DA files charges against man in homicide

Tony Baird Jr., 29 of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, and attempted murder.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay has filed charges against a man in an Aug. 5 homicide.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says he has filed criminal charges against Tony Reece Donte Baird in relation to the homicide of Jerrie Ross on Aug. 5, 2020.

Kagay says on Aug. 5, law enforcement was dispatched to the Valero gas station on SW Gage shortly after 11 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

According to Kagay, upon arrival, officers found that a person had exited a black SUV and began shooting at a red car that was leaving the station. He says during a neighborhood canvas, officers came across Ross’ body nest to her residence at 1190 SW Gage.

According to officers, Ross was suffering from a single gunshot wound to her neck and pronounced dead on arrival. They say through an investigation, the suspect they were looking for was identified to be Tony Baird.

Kagay says with the assistance of the US Marshalls, the Topeka Police Department was able to locate and arrest Baird on Aug. 11.

Kagay says he has filed four charges in relation to Baird shooting at the vehicle which resulted in Ross’ death. He says the charges include premeditated murder in the first degree, murder in the first degree committed during an inherently dangerous felony, criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle and aggravated assault. He says Baird is being held on a $1 million bond and no future settings have been scheduled.

According to Kagay, TPD is handling the investigation of the incident and anyone with information related to the crimes should report it immediately to law enforcement.

