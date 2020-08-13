Reports: Travis Kelce agrees to four year, $57 million extension
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Chiefs TE Travis Kelce will stay in Kansas City for the next six years after agreeing to a contract extension.
The four-year deal inks Kelce with the Chiefs through the 2025 season.
Mulitple outlets confirmed the deal including the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, ESPN, and SportsCenter.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who recently signed a decade-long deal with the team, tweeted Thursday: “6 MORE YEARS!!!!!!!”
