Reports: Travis Kelce agrees to four year, $57 million extension

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hauls in a pass against his helmet during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Mexico City. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hauls in a pass against his helmet during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Mexico City. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (KY3)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Chiefs TE Travis Kelce will stay in Kansas City for the next six years after agreeing to a contract extension.

The four-year deal inks Kelce with the Chiefs through the 2025 season.

Mulitple outlets confirmed the deal including the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, ESPN, and SportsCenter.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who recently signed a decade-long deal with the team, tweeted Thursday: “6 MORE YEARS!!!!!!!”

K-State senior defensive back Jonathan Alexander has opted out for the upcoming 2020 football season. He decided the risk was too dangerous for both his health and his loved one's health.