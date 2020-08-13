Reports: Travis Kelce agrees to four year, $57 million extension

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Chiefs TE Travis Kelce will stay in Kansas City for the next six years after agreeing to a contract extension.

The four-year deal inks Kelce with the Chiefs through the 2025 season.

Mulitple outlets confirmed the deal including the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, ESPN, and SportsCenter.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who recently signed a decade-long deal with the team, tweeted Thursday: “6 MORE YEARS!!!!!!!”

Four years and $57 new million for KC and TE Travis Kelce. https://t.co/JbYqAbiMed — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 13, 2020

Compensation update: Chiefs are giving Pro Bowl TE Travis Kelce a four-year, $57 million extension that ties him to Kansas City for the next six years, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 13, 2020

