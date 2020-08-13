Advertisement

Over 10,000 virtual care visits made by VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System

(WSAZ)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Veterans Affairs Eastern Kansas Health Care System has seen conducted over 10,000 virtual health care visits.

The Veterans Affairs Eastern Kansas Health Care System says its video telehealth appointments to Veterans’ homes increased over 1,000% as they chose virtual care through VA Video Connect during the COVID-19 pandemic. It says the organization conducted its 10,000th appointment on Aug. 12.

The VA says VA Video Connect allows Veterans and their caregivers to meet with healthcare providers virtually on any computer, tablet or mobile device with an internet or data service connection. It says as in-person interactions dropped, VVC supported Veterans’ abilities to continue care and remain safely at home. It says with the increase of VVC usage it exceeded expectations.

VAEK says it has seen a growth of 4,963% in VVC appointments between providers and Veterans compared to July of 3019. It says it delivered care to almost 19% of the Veteran population via Telehealth Modalities.

The VA says it is also taking strides to bridge the digital divide for Veterans lacking the technology or broadband connectivity required to participate in telehealth services. It says at the national level it is working with partners through VA Secretary’s Center of Strategic Partnerships increasing access to technology that BVeterans need to connect with their health care team virtually.

“Provide high-quality access to care for our Veterans, even during these challenging times, is exactly what we will do,” said VA Eastern Kansas Director, Rudy Klopfer. “We will not stop at 10,000 and will remain committed to offering a seamless user experience ensuring Veterans have access to care where and when they need it.”

For more information on VVC, visit the VA website.

