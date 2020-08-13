One in custody after short police chase early Thursday in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A short police chase early Thursday in East Topeka ended with one person in custody, authorities said.

The chase started at 12:22 a.m. at S.E. 29th and California Avenue when a Shawnee County sheriff’s deputy spotted a car with a stolen tag.

When the deputy tried to pull over the car, it took off and the chase began.

The chase proceeded north from the scene before ending near S.E. 10th and Locust.

One person was taken into custody at the scene, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

