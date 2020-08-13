New poll finds Marshall with slight lead over Bollier in U.S. Senate race

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new Survey USA poll out Wednesday shows Republican physician Roger Marshall and Democratic physician Barbara Bollier in a tight race, 46% to 44% respectively, to replace Pat Roberts in the U.S. Senate.

Bollier leads by 14 points, 48% to 34%, among voters age 18 to 29, a group which was intentionally oversampled in this survey. Marshall leads by 6 points, 49% to 43%, among voters age 30 and up.

The poll goes on to show that Kansas voters are divided about whether public schools should re-open for in-classroom learning next week.

Marshall leads 10:1 among voters who feel strongly that schools should be open for face-to-face learning. On the other side, Bollier leads 5:1 among voters who feel strongly that schools should not re-open on schedule for in-classroom learning. Voters whose jobs have been impacted by COVID-19 back Bollier by 9 points while voters whose jobs have not been impacted by COVID-19 favor Marshall by 8 points.

In the race to the White House, 5% of those who plan to vote for President Donald Trump cross-over and plan to vote Bollier for US Senate. By contrast, 3% of those who vote say they will vote for Democrat Joe Biden for President cross-over and say they will vote for Marshall.

All interviews for this survey were completed before Biden named Kamala Harris as his running mate. Survey USA says whether Bollier defeats Marshall will have a lot to do with the extent to which Biden-Harris in 2020 outperforms Obama-Biden 2008. The only time this century that a Democrat running for President received more than 40% of the vote in Kansas was in 2008, when Barack Obama got 42%. Biden was on that ticket.

