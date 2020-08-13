Advertisement

NCAA president: “We cannot, at this point, have fall NCAA championships”

College Football NCAA
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WIBW) - NCAA President Mark Emmert does not see fall sports championships happening for the 2020 season.

“We cannot, at this point, have fall NCAA championships,” Emmert said in a video posted on the NCAA’s twitter page. “There’s not enough schools participating.”

The NCAA Board of Governors established last week if 50% or more of eligible teams in a particular sport in a division cancel their fall season, there will be no fall NCAA championship in that sport in that division.

Already, Division II and Division III canceled their fall championships.

In DI, the Big Ten and Pac-12 have postponed their fall seasons. The Big 12 is still planning to play.

Emmert says he is optimistic about the return of winter and spring championships.

“There are ways we can do this,” Emmert said. “ I’m completely confident that we can figure this out.”

