Missouri construction company banned from door-to-door sales in Kansas

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri tree care, asphalt and paving company is now permanently banned from door-to-door sales in Kansas.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a Missouri tree care, asphalt and paving company is now permanently banned from selling door-to-door in Kansas and has been ordered to pay almost $20,000 in fines and restitution for violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act involving elderly residents.

According to Schmidt, Harlan Wayne Dilday and Dilday & Sons Complete Tree Care, LLC, and Dilday & Sons Asphalt and Paving, LLC, of Holden, Missouri, were all banned from door-to-door sales and solicitations in Kansas. It says the companies are limited liability corporations owned by Dilday.

District Court Judge David J. King says he approved the consent judgment this week in Leavenworth County District Court.

Schmidt says the court order requires Dilday to pay $10,000 in civil fines and penalties, $8,000 in restitution and $1,705.50 in investigative fees and expenses.

Schmidt says he caused Dilday of engaging in fraudulent consumer transactions against elderly Kansans in violation of state law, including failure to provide complete copies of contracts for services containing a customer’s notice of the three day right to cancel the transaction. He also says Dilday took advantage of customers’ physical infirmities, ignorance, illiteracy, inability to understand the language of an agreement or similar factors. He says Dilday induced consumers to agree to one-sided transactions in favor of the company.

Schmidt says he is reminding consumers that under Kansas law, any door-to-door sale must include a three day right to cancel and the salesperson must inform the consumer of the right both verbally and in writing at the time of the sale.

The AG says during his service he has made justice for seniors a priority by targeting elder abuse, consumer fraud and related issues. He says seniors can be especially targeted by fraudsters.

For more tips on staying safe from illegal door-to-door sales visit Schmidt’s consumer protection website.

